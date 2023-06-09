Submit Photos/Videos
South Carolina boating safety legislation moves forward

By Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A bill that strengthens boater education requirements in South Carolina heads to the governor’s desk.

South Carolina currently requires anyone younger than 16 to complete a boater education course to operate vessels. However, adults do not need to have any training or education to get behind the wheel.

This bill requires anyone born after July 1, 2007, to take a boater education course, including for boat rentals.

People who have completed this course in other states would have reciprocity in South Carolina.

This new requirement will go into effect July 1 once it is signed by the governor.

