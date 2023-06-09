Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

SC Dept. of Revenue reminds tax payers of withholding changes

When you file your taxes next year, your state refund might look a little light.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 8:53 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - When you file your taxes next year, your state refund might look a little light.

Last year, South Carolina’s general assembly voted to reduce the top income tax rate.

As a result of the tax rate cut, the South Carolina Department of Revenue is reducing the amount of money withheld from your paychecks this year.

You can check in with your employer’s payroll department to see if you need to adjust your withholding amount.

The updated tables can be found here.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephen Christopher Foreman, 32.
Bond denied for man accused of shooting teen at Walmart
One person is injured after a shooting at the Walmart on the 2000 block of Whiskey Road.
Young girl injured in shooting at Walmart in Aiken
Allen Michael Johnson
North Augusta false-arrest lawsuit becomes a federal case
George Wilson
Man found guilty of murdering stepdaughter to control his wife
Zaire Person
Deputies need your help finding Augusta 15-year-old’s killer

Latest News

Walmart- Whiskey Road
13-year-old girl undergoes several surgeries after Walmart shooting
13-year-old girl undergoes several surgeries after Walmart shooting
WATCH: Augusta Christian baseball coach reflects on state title
It’s night two in the search for two missing boaters on Clarks Hill Lake. Crews have been...
South Carolina boating safety legislation moves forward
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
S.C. lawmakers reach budget deal a day after tense meeting