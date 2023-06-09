Submit Photos/Videos
North Augusta recreation department hosts annual ‘Splash Day’

NAPRT hosts Splash Day
NAPRT hosts Splash Day(wrdw)
By Maria Sellers
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta Parks Recreation and Tourism gave kids a chance to cool off on Friday with their annual splash day.

It’s ‘s an event that features a slip and slide, water sprinkler provided by a North Augusta public safety fire truck, and free food.

Employees with NAPRT said it’s one of the many free events the city hosts and it’s all about building community in their city.

Joy Kirkland, a parent attending the event, told us she is thankful to live in a city with an event like this so their kids have something fun to do in the summer.

“It just makes me feel like we’re part of a great small town with lots of things to so and it makes you feel connected to everybody,” said Kirkland. “It gives them something exciting to do and it gives them reasons to get outside and away from screens and all that.”

NAPRT said the event would not be possible without the community’s support and help from their volunteers from North Augusta High School’s football and wrestling teams.

