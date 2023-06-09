Submit Photos/Videos
A family’s call for answers after death of 15-year-old son

Zaire Person's mother and grandmother
Zaire Person's mother and grandmother(wrdw)
By William Rioux
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two months after the shooting that claimed the life of 15-year-old Zaire Person, his family is continuing to fight for answers, with little answers.

Now the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has a renewed push to try and find the possible shooter.

It’s just a snippet in time, a memory, and it’s just the way Person’s family remembers him, as an athlete, a scholar, and a loving human.

EARLIER COVERAGE:

“He loved being around the people he loved,” said Khyrsten Cunningham, Person’s mother.

Our cameras were rolling for the last two months as investigators now ask for the community’s help to solve Person’s murder.

“I’m trying to hold back the tears now. I am hurt and I am angry,” said Cunningham.

Angry because this is the first time, they’ve heard publicly from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

News 12 was lucky enough to be invited to Zaire’s celebration of life on June 7th.

MORE | Cops cracking down on gangs across Georgia, including CSRA

Friends and family circled around each other and bowed their heads and prayed on what would’ve been his 16th birthday

As family and friends gathered, a prayer was said: “We thank you Father that Zaire’s life does matter in the name of Jesus.”

After, it was time to march to Person’s grave a few blocks away.

They wanted the world to hear their message. At Hillcrest Memorial Park they gathered around his grave.

MORE | Community rallies for 13-year-old shot at Aiken Walmart

“My baby should have had his justice. He did not deserve to go the way he did,” said Cunningham.

They shared their message with the community and to law enforcement working Person’s case.

Patricia Fields, Person’s great-grandmother, said: “If you know something, say something. I don’t care who you say it to but say it.”

Tanya Borders, Person’s grandmother, said: “We’re not going to shut up, we’re not going to be quiet, and somebody is going to do something. We’re not just going to go away.”

Anyone with information is urged to call Investigator Sean Morrow or any violent crimes investigator at 706- 821-1020 or 706-821-1080. You can remain anonymous.

