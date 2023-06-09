Ossoff interviews News 12′s Meredith Anderson on radio show
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Meredith Anderson has interviewed Sen. Jon Ossoff many times, but on Friday the tables were turned as he filled in for Mark Arum WSB on 95.5 WSB.
Listen as Ossoff interviewed Anderson, and they discussed her yearslong investigation of family housing at Fort Gordon.
