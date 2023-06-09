Ossoff interviews News 12′s Meredith Anderson on radio show

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Meredith Anderson has interviewed Sen. Jon Ossoff many times, but on Friday the tables were turned as he filled in for Mark Arum WSB on 95.5 WSB.

Listen as Ossoff interviewed Anderson, and they discussed her yearslong investigation of family housing at Fort Gordon.

MORE THAN A DECADE OF I-TEAM COVERAGE:

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.