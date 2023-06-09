Lightning strike sparks Augusta home fire, neighbor alerts owner

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta home caught fire after being struck by lightning during Wednesday’s storm, after the neighbor alerted the homeowner, according to officials.

Augusta fire crews responded to the fire on Copse Drive, and immediately noticed smoke showing from the peak of the home, officials say.

Authorities say the homeowner stated the house had been struck by lightning, and a neighbor alerted them to smoke coming from the roof.

Fire crews made access to the attic through the garage, and most of the fire was extinguished using water. Engine 6 further extinguished the remaining fire from the roof area and covered the exposed section with roofing tar paper, according to authorities.

The crews turned the water off at the street due to a possible lightning-induced broken pipe, officials say.

Last year, a home in Harlem was destroyed by fire after being struck by lighting in April.

