Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Grant Me Hope: After 10 years in foster care, ‘It’s kind of been hard’

Izaiah is 14 years old and in the seventh grade. "Getting good grades is very important to me," he said.
By Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thousands of children in Georgia don’t have a family to call their own.

News 12 has begun a partnership with the nonprofit Grant Me Hope, which works to find homes for older children in the foster care system.

Today we want to introduce you to Joshua.

He’s been in foster care for 10 years, and is looking for a permanent home.

“It’s kind of been hard,” he said. “You have hard times, but you never know how your life gonna turn out as long as you make the right path and what decision to go with.”

He likes to play basketball and football – especially basketball.

“One thing I want to do is carpentry work because like that’s always been my dream since I was like 5 years old and that was like, ‘I want to do this one day and payroll is good,’” he said.

His favorite class in school is math, something he knows he’d need as a carpenter.

“Adoption to me is basically like being with a real family ... at the dinner table with a family, doing family activities, going out on vacations,” he said. “What I’m looking for is a strong mother and fatherhood.”

To inquire about him, go to itsmyturnnow.dhs.ga.gov/WebForms/MeetChildren.aspx.

To learn more about Grant Me Hope, visit http://grantmehope.org/adoptable-children/georgia/.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephen Christopher Foreman, 32.
Bond denied for man accused of shooting teen at Walmart
One person is injured after a shooting at the Walmart on the 2000 block of Whiskey Road.
Young girl injured in shooting at Walmart in Aiken
Allen Michael Johnson
North Augusta false-arrest lawsuit becomes a federal case
George Wilson
Man found guilty of murdering stepdaughter to control his wife
Zaire Person
Deputies need your help finding Augusta 15-year-old’s killer

Latest News

Senator Jon Ossoff sits down with Meredith Anderson
Listen: Ossoff interviews News 12′s Meredith Anderson on radio show
City of Aiken hosts South Carolina tennis tournament
The Odell Weeks Tennis Court is hosting the USTA South Carolina State Tournament.
City of Aiken hosts South Carolina tennis tournament
Georgia Republicans will gather over the weekend in Columbus