Grant Me Hope: After 10 years in foster care, ‘It’s kind of been hard’

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thousands of children in Georgia don’t have a family to call their own.

News 12 has begun a partnership with the nonprofit Grant Me Hope, which works to find homes for older children in the foster care system.

Today we want to introduce you to Joshua.

He’s been in foster care for 10 years, and is looking for a permanent home.

“It’s kind of been hard,” he said. “You have hard times, but you never know how your life gonna turn out as long as you make the right path and what decision to go with.”

He likes to play basketball and football – especially basketball.

“One thing I want to do is carpentry work because like that’s always been my dream since I was like 5 years old and that was like, ‘I want to do this one day and payroll is good,’” he said.

His favorite class in school is math, something he knows he’d need as a carpenter.

“Adoption to me is basically like being with a real family ... at the dinner table with a family, doing family activities, going out on vacations,” he said. “What I’m looking for is a strong mother and fatherhood.”

To inquire about him, go to itsmyturnnow.dhs.ga.gov/WebForms/MeetChildren.aspx.

To learn more about Grant Me Hope, visit http://grantmehope.org/adoptable-children/georgia/.

