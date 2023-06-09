Free coding classes for kids at Columbia County Library

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you are looking for a new enrichment activity for your child, you can bring them to the Columbia County Library to learn how to code for free.

These classes are growing in popularity. Kids are lined up every time Alex Cooper opens the door.

“It’s just kind of grown and grown and grown. It’s got really big,” he said.

Dozens of kids fill the room for his coding classes.

“I really enjoy it. My favorite thing is to get a student to basically get that wow experience,” he said.

Cooper has spent years learning about coding himself. Now he wants to help give kids a fun introduction to it.

They’re learning using Minecraft.

“The Minecraft education is really fun. We’re in Minecraft, and then we get to program our little robot to work around,” said Cooper.

Cooper believes having a background in coding skills could be useful in the future, and this class could introduce kids to a potential career.

“We’re all happy to help out with the community and connect with them and try to get some programs that kids are interested in, and the community’s interested in too,” said Cooper.

He’s happy to share what he knows and excited so many kids are here to take it in.

“This is the kind of program I wish I had when I was younger,” he said.

Cooper teaches a few classes each week.

Minecraft is offered Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. and Thursdays at 1:30 p.m. It’s the same class, just at different times. Raspberry Pie Coding is offered Tuesdays at 1:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.