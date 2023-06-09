Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Staying dry, mild through Saturday. Chance of storms returns Sunday into early next week.
This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 6 a.m. (recurring daily Sun to Sat)
By Tim Strong
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A cool front passed through the CSRA bringing another dose of mild and dry air into the region that will last through the first half of the weekend. The same front will lift back to the north Sunday, as low pressure develops to our west, bringing a good chance of rain and thunderstorms late Sunday into Monday. Mostly conditions return Tuesday, but with seasonably warm temperatures and high humidity, scattered thunderstorms will remain in the forecast through at least Thursday of next week.

Friday will be mostly sunny with low humidity and cooler than average temperatures. Afternoon highs will be in the middle to upper 80s with winds from the north at 4 to 9 mph.

The beautiful weather continues Saturday. Morning lows will start off in the middle 50s but will warm nicely to near 90 for the afternoon with low humidity and winds from the south at 3 to 7 mph.

Sunday is when things begin to change as moisture increases and low pressure develops along the tail end of a front to our southwest. Showers and thunderstorms are likely Sunday afternoon lasting into Monday. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s.

