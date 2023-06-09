Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A front passed through the CSRA bringing another dose of mild and dry air into the region that will last through the first half of the weekend. The same front will lift back to the north Sunday, as low pressure develops to our west, bringing a good chance of rain and thunderstorms late Sunday into Monday. Mostly conditions return Tuesday, but with seasonably warm temperatures and high humidity, scattered thunderstorms will remain in the forecast through at least Thursday of next week.

Tonight temps will cool out of the 80s and fall back to the mid-60s by 11 pm. The beautiful weather continues Saturday. Morning lows will start off in the middle 50s, but will warm nicely to near 90 for the afternoon with low humidity and winds from the south at 3 to 7 mph.

Sunday is when things begin to change as moisture increases and low pressure develops along the tail end of a front to our southwest. Showers and thunderstorms are likely Sunday afternoon lasting into Monday. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90°.

We’ll dry things out briefly by Tuesday with temperatures remaining in the upper 80s with scattered showers returning for the second half of the workweek.

