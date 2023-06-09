Submit Photos/Videos
Crosswalk murals highlight community, courage, togetherness and peace in Augusta

Community members work together to paint new mural at East Boundary and Telfair Streets
By Maria Sellers
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - New murals are being put at the intersection of East Boundary and Telfair Street in Augusta.

This area was chosen because it is one of the most dangerous intersections in Augusta.

The Greater Augusta Arts Council said the city’s traffic and engineering staff believes the murals – meant to represent love, togetherness and peace – will help calm the intersection.

Community members chose the design, following several months of meetings.

COMING UP:

  • There will be a block party Saturday with live music, bounce houses and more to celebrate these new murals. It’s happening at East Boundary and Telfair Street from 11 a.m to 3 p.m. Community members will also have the chance to help paint.

Pax Bobrow, the project manager with the Greater Augusta Arts Council said, the community played a big part in the project and it has been well received so far.

“We’re just getting honks and people coming over and telling us they like it all day every day that we’re here. Plus people from the neighborhood are actually helping us paint the mural,” said Bobrow.

MORE | Exchange Club of Augusta donates $5K to local nonprofit

Ray Sturkey, the artist who collaborated with the community and is in charge of painting the mural, said it has been an empowering experience.

“It’s not something that just happened to them but they actually were a part of making it happen. Um it’s so empowering, so that makes me very excited that I was able to give some empowerment to people who sometimes feel like they don’t have that, " said Sturkey.

