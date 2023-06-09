Cross Creek basketball players sign to future colleges

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three Cross Creek High School basketball players have signed their letters of intent to play in college.

Forward Antoine Lorick made his share of explosive plays in high school, and now he’s going to Navarro College on a full athletic scholarship.

Guard Isam Anthony is taking his talents to play at the next level as well. He’ll be attending Brewton Parker College.

their teammate, De’Kel Hobbs, is on his way to the University of South Carolina Beaufort with a full athletic scholarship.

Lawrence Kelly, a coach, said, “We’re going to miss them. We’ve got some big holes to fill, but they’re going on to bigger and better things. We look forward to seeing them on the next level.”

Anthony said: “It says a lot. You know, we’re all talented and the coaches know we’re all talented, and then the coaches put in the work to get us there. So, we thank the coaches for everything.”

Lorick said: “It feels great, knowing that we have played this long, and worked so hard for this moment. So, it’s kind of great.”

The Razorbacks came up two victories short of winning their third straight state championship this season.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.