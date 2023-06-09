Community rallies for 13-year-old shot at Aiken Walmart

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The man accused of shooting a 13-year-old girl inside the Aiken Walmart will be staying behind bars.

A judge denied bond for 32-year-old Stephen Christopher Foreman.

The shooting happened at the Walmart on Whisky Road. First responders say he shot the girl in the arm and the stomach.

While responding to the scene, police say Foreman called and told officers he was at a nearby KFC and had left his gun in the card section at Walmart.

Foreman was taken to the Aiken County Detention Center.

People in the community are coming together to leave notes and cards for the victim and her family.

Complete strangers are coming together to bring a little light into this dark situation.

While this community struggles to make sense of what happened, they are choosing to respond with love.

Shopping carts and shoppers are back, but 24 hours ago, it was a different scene.

It left a community searching for answers.

“We can’t make sense out of something that’s senseless. But we can respond with love,” said Dawn Billeci, owner of Soulshine Yoga and Wellness.

Sometimes love comes in the smallest of ways.

“I always want to pray. But then, what else can I do? What else can I do that can help? And there’s not much, but there’s always something we can do,” said Billeci. “I was like, what’s something simple and easy that anyone can do?”

It’s something as simple as picking up a crayon or a marker.

“Just to give a little light to the family and let them know that the whole community is praying for them and sending them support and that if they need something, there’s a lot of people that they can reach out to,” she said.

Complete strangers, drawing color into darkness.

“I just wanted to find a way to do something that could make a difference. I think sometimes the littlest things can make the biggest difference,” said Billeci.

Soulshine Yoga will be back at the American Legion Post 26 accepting more cards next Thursday. Doors open at 5 p.m. and you can drop off cards, there will be supplies out to draw cards.

All of the cards and notes will be delivered to the victim’s family as they begin what they are calling this long recovery road ahead of them.

