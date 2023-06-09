Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

City of Augusta OKs $1.3M for library system’s debt liquidation

Augusta-Richmond County Public Library System
Augusta-Richmond County Public Library System(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Commission this week approved a one-time $1.3 million budget allotment for the Augusta-Richmond County Public Library System.

The $1.3 million in American Rescue Plan funds are earmarked for the repayment of the $1.3 million debt to the city of Augusta.

The library system expanded its headquarters branch in 2010 by moving from a 35,000-square-foot building to a 95,000-square-foot building. With that move came an increase in utility bills and maintenance, but the budget for the system remained flat.

MORE | Commission approves $25K pay hike for Augusta’s fire chief

For the past 13 years, the library system has lacked the additional funding that is needed to operate its six locations.

The Augusta-Richmond County Public Library System’s library director, Emanuel Sinclair Mitchell, believes that the appropriation of funds will help to move the library system forward.

“We’re very happy and pleased with the decision of the commission and the potential that it has unlocked for our system,” Mitchell said.

Also at the meeting ...

  • The commission accepted money from the Georgia Governor’s Office for improvements at Boykin Road Park and improvements to a central connector in the downtown Augusta community.
  • The commission agreed to approve an agreement for state inmates to be housed at the Richmond County Correctional Institution. Augusta-Richmond County contracts with the Georgia Department of Corrections to house 230 nonviolent state inmates.
  • The commission approved an agreement with Best Friends Animal Society that is expected to reduce intake and euthanasia numbers for stray cats.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephen Christopher Foreman, 32.
Bond denied for man accused of shooting teen at Walmart
One person is injured after a shooting at the Walmart on the 2000 block of Whiskey Road.
Young girl injured in shooting at Walmart in Aiken
Allen Michael Johnson
North Augusta false-arrest lawsuit becomes a federal case
George Wilson
Man found guilty of murdering stepdaughter to control his wife
Zaire Person
Deputies need your help finding Augusta 15-year-old’s killer

Latest News

North Augusta recreation department hosts annual ‘Splash Day’
Training includes learning about the dying process, how to provide care, how to be inclusive,...
Program ensures patients have emotional comfort during final moments
Zaire Person's mother and grandmother
A family’s call for answers after death of 15-year-old son
Crosswalk murals highlight community, courage, togetherness and peace in Augusta