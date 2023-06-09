City of Augusta OKs $1.3M for library system’s debt liquidation

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Commission this week approved a one-time $1.3 million budget allotment for the Augusta-Richmond County Public Library System.

The $1.3 million in American Rescue Plan funds are earmarked for the repayment of the $1.3 million debt to the city of Augusta.

The library system expanded its headquarters branch in 2010 by moving from a 35,000-square-foot building to a 95,000-square-foot building. With that move came an increase in utility bills and maintenance, but the budget for the system remained flat.

For the past 13 years, the library system has lacked the additional funding that is needed to operate its six locations.

The Augusta-Richmond County Public Library System’s library director, Emanuel Sinclair Mitchell, believes that the appropriation of funds will help to move the library system forward.

“We’re very happy and pleased with the decision of the commission and the potential that it has unlocked for our system,” Mitchell said.

Also at the meeting ...

The commission accepted money from the Georgia Governor’s Office for improvements at Boykin Road Park and improvements to a central connector in the downtown Augusta community.

The commission agreed to approve an agreement for state inmates to be housed at the Richmond County Correctional Institution. Augusta-Richmond County contracts with the Georgia Department of Corrections to house 230 nonviolent state inmates.

The commission approved an agreement with Best Friends Animal Society that is expected to reduce intake and euthanasia numbers for stray cats.

