City of Aiken hosts South Carolina tennis tournament

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - More than 1,100 tennis players are in Aiken for a big competition.

The Odell Weeks Tennis Court is hosting the USTA South Carolina State Tournament.

The courts were busy Friday. There are matches every hour and a half leading up to Monday.

We caught up with the Aiken County Tennis Supervisor Mark Calvert to ask why this event is such a big draw.

“We have one of the nicest public facilities in the state, with having the clay-courts and the hard-courts. Most of our players like to play on clay. There are some other nice facilities in the state, but most of those have hard-courts,” said Calvert.

The event can draw in nearly 2,500 if you add in spectators and it all wraps up on Monday.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.