Augusta native heads to Berlin for Special Olympics 2023

By Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Friday, friends, family, and coaches came together to send off Raven Allen to Berlin, Germany.

She is representing Team USA in the Special Olympic Games for kayaking.

As you can see, it was a warm send off with everyone cheering her on. She left on her journey right at six o’clock.

News 12 spoke with Allen in September when she learned she was chosen to represent Team USA.

“This opportunity is big for me. I am proud that I have been nominated for it,” she said.

Marsha Keating coaches Allen with the Augusta Stars.

“I’m delighted. It’s just…. ecstatic. Raven to me is family,” she said. “It’s taking a lot of work. Raven is out here doing exercises every single day.”

“To see this, it’s like seeing my own daughter do it, and I’m just so proud of her,” said Keating.

Allen said: “I really appreciate her, she encourages me a lot. She don’t let me give up easily.”

She is grateful to have people like Keating supporting her as she gets ready to take on the world.

“I’m a little nervous but I’m excited at the same time,” she said.

