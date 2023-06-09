Aiken County teachers prepare for year-round school schedule

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Students had their last day of school on Thursday in Aiken County, but this year students will be heading back to school a lot earlier than usual.

They’re starting the first year of a year-round school schedule.

Teachers are having to adjust, preparing for the upcoming school year with only six weeks to plan instead of three months.

We talked with a teacher at Hammond Hill Elementary to see how she’s getting ready.

As the school year ended Thursday, teachers in Aiken County prepare for the upcoming school year.

Summer has been cut down from three months to six weeks.

“We’re preparing now. And so, with early dismissals, the kids leave at 11. And so, teachers still have time to stay and work. Some of the teachers already have a roster like I know, we have half of our roster. And so, I’m going to be looking over their individual education plans,” said Uyen Griffis, Hammond Hill teacher.

Even though teachers are on crunch time, Griffis believes that the shorter summer will help students retain information better.

“In the summertime, we had such a long break when our kids came back. Some of our kids struggled and remembered what they learned. Hopefully, with this modified schedule, we could help them retain that information and just maintain their skills throughout the school year,” said Griffis.

Some teachers say it cuts their summer vacations with their families shorter too, but the grand majority of feedback, the school system says has been positive. And like it or not, it’s happening.

School starts back July 25th, and the first break will be October 2 through October 13 for fall break.

