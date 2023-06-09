13-year-old girl undergoes several surgeries after Walmart shooting

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - No motive, no relation, and no bond for the suspect accused of shooting a 13-year-old girl inside an Aiken Walmart.

The girl’s family has been active on social media providing updates for the hundreds of people praying and showing support.

Now the Aiken community is finding ways to show their support for the young girl.

At Thursday’s bond hearing, Victim Services told the judge the victim’s father reported that while they were in Walmart, 32-year-old Stephen Foreman randomly started shooting.

He says the 13-year-old was shot in the right wrist, which went through the side of her stomach. Her father says her stomach is torn, and the bullet is still lodged in her spine.

The man accused of shooting the young girl is in jail without bond. Officers say Foreman is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon. His first court appearance is expected to be on August 11.

The American Legion Post 26 opened its doors for parents and kids to write motivational cards for the victim.

The notes will be delivered to the family as they begin what they’re calling a long road to recovery. There will be another chance to send them more on June 15.

The post will offer art supplies and a place to drop them off at 5 pm.

