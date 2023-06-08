UGA football players surprise kids at Camp Rainbow

LINCOLNTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Seven University of Georgia Bulldogs showed up at Camp Rainbow at Camp Lakeside to surprise the campers.

This week, the Children’s Hospital of Georgia is hosting 60 children with a cancer diagnosis or a sibling of a kid with cancer.

Jordan Hall, Jamaal Jarrett, Ladd McConkey, Mykel Williams, Tyler Williams, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint and De’Nylon Morrissette all made the trip to surprise the kids.

At camp, children spend six days participating in activities such as fishing, canoeing, kayaking, disc golf, basketball and arts and crafts.

The players autographed T-shirts, footballs, and football necklaces. They posed for photos and talked with campers.

Everyone gathered for a basketball game before having a low country boil or hamburger and hot dog dinner, followed by an ice cream bar.

