Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Supreme Court sides with Jack Daniel’s in dog toy trademark dispute

The real bottle says “Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey." The dog toy parodies that...
The real bottle says “Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey." The dog toy parodies that with "Bad Spaniels The Old No. 2 On Your Tennessee Carpet."(From Supreme Court of the United States via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. Supreme Court is weighing in on a poop joke.

It sided with Jack Daniel’s unanimously in its dispute with VIP Products over a dog toy the distiller says violates its trademark.

The whiskey maker can now revive its lawsuit against the toy maker.

The real bottle says “Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey.”

The dog toy parodies that with “Bad Spaniels The Old No. 2 On Your Tennessee Carpet.”

It’s not that the justices missed the joke, but they say the toy doesn’t have free speech protections because commercial products have to follow trademark law.

The ruling overturns an appeals court decision.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is injured after a shooting at the Walmart on the 2000 block of Whiskey Road.
Young girl injured in shooting at Walmart in Aiken
Richmond County Sheriff's Office, Ga.
Deputies blame wheelchair rider for crash that killed him
Allen Michael Johnson
North Augusta false-arrest lawsuit becomes a federal case
From left: Danielle Davis and Darrell Timpson
North Augusta parents arrested in abuse of 4-month-old
Georgia State Patrol
DA investigates fatal crash involving Richmond County deputy

Latest News

South Carolina's State House
S.C. General Assembly’s special session rolls on with no end in sight
Walmart releases statement on shooting that injured 13-year-old girl
New details in Walmart shooting that injured 13-year-old girl
Crime scene tape
State pays for local body cams, other anti-crime projects