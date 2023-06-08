State pays for local body cams, other anti-crime projects

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Local law enforcement agencies are getting millions in public safety grants that will launch a multi-county mobile crisis team, pay for body cameras in Richmond County and fight youth violence in Burke County.

The mobile crisis response team – the state’s first for rural communities – will serve Washington, Hancock, Glascock, Jefferson, Johnson and Wilkinson counties.

Meanwhile, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is getting $970,392 to buy new body cameras and $284,625 for technology and “proactive policing methods” to combat gun violence.

The Richmond County Marshal’s Office is getting $1.6 million for screening equipment and technology to prevent gun crimes in court.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is getting $1.3 million for its youth violence crime reduction and prevention program.

The city of Sylvania will get $159,005 for law enforcement-grade equipment.

And the McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office will get $300,025 for equipment and technology to help fight violent crime.

The local grants are among more than $83.5 million for 118 projects to address law enforcement staffing challenges that arose during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Public safety has always been a top priority of my administration and will continue to be,” said Gov. Brian Kemp. “With the increase in violent crime seen in communities across the country, including here in our state, we’re sending reinforcements to keep hardworking Georgians and their neighborhoods safe.”

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.