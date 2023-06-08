Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

State pays for local body cams, other anti-crime projects

Crime scene tape
Crime scene tape(WRDW)
By Steve Byerly
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Local law enforcement agencies are getting millions in public safety grants that will launch a multi-county mobile crisis team, pay for body cameras in Richmond County and fight youth violence in Burke County.

The mobile crisis response team – the state’s first for rural communities – will serve Washington, Hancock, Glascock, Jefferson, Johnson and Wilkinson counties.

Meanwhile, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is getting $970,392 to buy new body cameras and $284,625 for technology and “proactive policing methods” to combat gun violence.

MORE | Deputies need your help finding Augusta 15-year-old’s killer

The Richmond County Marshal’s Office is getting $1.6 million for screening equipment and technology to prevent gun crimes in court.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is getting $1.3 million for its youth violence crime reduction and prevention program.

The city of Sylvania will get $159,005 for law enforcement-grade equipment.

And the McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office will get $300,025 for equipment and technology to help fight violent crime.

MORE | Man found guilty of murdering stepdaughter to control his wife

The local grants are among more than $83.5 million for 118 projects to address law enforcement staffing challenges that arose during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Public safety has always been a top priority of my administration and will continue to be,” said Gov. Brian Kemp. “With the increase in violent crime seen in communities across the country, including here in our state, we’re sending reinforcements to keep hardworking Georgians and their neighborhoods safe.”

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is injured after a shooting at the Walmart on the 2000 block of Whiskey Road.
Young girl injured in shooting at Walmart in Aiken
Richmond County Sheriff's Office, Ga.
Deputies blame wheelchair rider for crash that killed him
Allen Michael Johnson
North Augusta false-arrest lawsuit becomes a federal case
From left: Danielle Davis and Darrell Timpson
North Augusta parents arrested in abuse of 4-month-old
Georgia State Patrol
DA investigates fatal crash involving Richmond County deputy

Latest News

New details in Walmart shooting that injured 13-year-old girl
Sanctioned by the International Pro Rodeo Association, an Aiken rodeo will include eight...
Professional rodeo action comes to Aiken fairgrounds
Jersey Mike's Subs
Burn Foundation of America gets $59K from Jersey Mike’s
Stephen Christopher Foreman, 32.
New details in Walmart shooting that injured 13-year-old girl