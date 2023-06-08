Professional rodeo action comes to Aiken fairgrounds

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Professional rodeo is coming to the Western Carolina State Fairgrounds this month.

Sanctioned by the International Pro Rodeo Association, the rodeo will include eight standard events that count toward world championship titles.

The top cowboys and cowgirls in the region will compete in bareback riding, steer wrestling, saddle bronc riding, tie down roping, cowgirls breakaway roping, team roping, cowgirls barrel racing and bull riding.

Sanctioned by the International Pro Rodeo Association, an Aiken rodeo will include eight standard events that count toward world championship titles. (Contributed)

The event is a qualifier for the International Finals Rodeo held in Guthrie, Okla., in January and will feature this year’s World Champion Saddle Bronc, “Desperado.”

You can see all the action of professional rodeo on June 23 and 24 at the Western Carolina State Fairgrounds, 561 May Royal Road in Aiken.

Gates open at 5 p.m., and the action starts at 7:30.

Two-day passes cost $25 and may be purchased at aftontickets.com/AikenRodeo.

Sanctioned by the International Pro Rodeo Association, an Aiken rodeo will include eight standard events that count toward world championship titles. (Contributed)

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.