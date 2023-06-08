Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Professional rodeo action comes to Aiken fairgrounds

Sanctioned by the International Pro Rodeo Association, an Aiken rodeo will include eight...
Sanctioned by the International Pro Rodeo Association, an Aiken rodeo will include eight standard events that count toward world championship titles.(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Professional rodeo is coming to the Western Carolina State Fairgrounds this month.

Sanctioned by the International Pro Rodeo Association, the rodeo will include eight standard events that count toward world championship titles.

MORE | North Augusta golfer qualifies for U.S. Junior Amateur championship

The top cowboys and cowgirls in the region will compete in bareback riding, steer wrestling, saddle bronc riding, tie down roping, cowgirls breakaway roping, team roping, cowgirls barrel racing and bull riding.

Sanctioned by the International Pro Rodeo Association, an Aiken rodeo will include eight...
Sanctioned by the International Pro Rodeo Association, an Aiken rodeo will include eight standard events that count toward world championship titles.(Contributed)

The event is a qualifier for the International Finals Rodeo held in Guthrie, Okla., in January and will feature this year’s World Champion Saddle Bronc, “Desperado.”

You can see all the action of professional rodeo on June 23 and 24 at the Western Carolina State Fairgrounds, 561 May Royal Road in Aiken.

Gates open at 5 p.m., and the action starts at 7:30.

Two-day passes cost $25 and may be purchased at aftontickets.com/AikenRodeo.

Sanctioned by the International Pro Rodeo Association, an Aiken rodeo will include eight...
Sanctioned by the International Pro Rodeo Association, an Aiken rodeo will include eight standard events that count toward world championship titles.(Contributed)

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is injured after a shooting at the Walmart on the 2000 block of Whiskey Road.
Young girl injured in shooting at Walmart in Aiken
Richmond County Sheriff's Office, Ga.
Deputies blame wheelchair rider for crash that killed him
Allen Michael Johnson
North Augusta false-arrest lawsuit becomes a federal case
From left: Danielle Davis and Darrell Timpson
North Augusta parents arrested in abuse of 4-month-old
Georgia State Patrol
DA investigates fatal crash involving Richmond County deputy

Latest News

Jersey Mike's Subs
Burn Foundation of America gets $59K from Jersey Mike’s
Stephen Christopher Foreman, 32.
New details in Walmart shooting that injured 13-year-old girl
George Wilson
Man found guilty of murdering stepdaughter to control his wife
Zaire Person
Deputies need your help finding Augusta 15-year-old’s killer