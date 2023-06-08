Submit Photos/Videos
Ossoff introduces bill to upgrade military installations

This is the McKenna Gate of Fort Gordon.
This is the McKenna Gate of Fort Gordon.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WRDW/WAGT) - U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff is introducing bipartisan legislation to upgrade military facilities and strengthen national security.

Ossoff, D-Ga., and Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., introduced the bipartisan Military Facilities Upgrades Act to make it easier to replace damaged and older facilities on military installations in Georgia and nationwide.

Ossoff’s team said the measure will help restore barracks and child development centers.

MORE | Wildfires’ haze continues to push toward Georgia, South Carolina

“I’ve introduced the Military Facilities Upgrades Act to protect America’s national security and upgrade military installations in Georgia,” Ossoff said. “I’m bringing Republicans and Democrats together to keep our nation safe and ensure service members can work in world-class facilities in Georgia and nationwide.”

The military has been a special focus for Ossoff.

He’s led a bipartisan investigation into problems with family housing at Fort Gordon and introduced legislation to ensure a new child development center is built on the post.

