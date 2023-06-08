Submit Photos/Videos
North Augusta golfer qualifies for U.S. Junior Amateur championship

Davis Neal
Davis Neal(wrdw)
By Daniel Booth
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 10:08 PM EDT
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta’s Davis Neal qualified for the U.S. Junior Amateur championship.

To make the cut, Neal shot one under at Daniel Island Golf Club in Charleston, S.C.

Out of the roughly 4,000 players around the world, who compete to qualify for this event each year, only 264 get to go and the class 4A state champion is one of them.

“You’re just trying to ride the momentum wave as long as you can, and I’ve had a lot of it going in. So, I felt very confident going in, and I was going to be very disappointed if I didn’t qualify. So, I think just having that confidence going in allows you to basically set you expectations higher than you have in the past,” said Neal.

A lot of famous pro golfers have played in the U.S. Junior Amateur championship, including Tiger Woods who won the event twice.

The winner gets the chance to play in the U.S. Open.

Neal will be back at Daniel Island Club from July 24 to July 29.

