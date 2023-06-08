New details in Walmart shooting that injured 13-year-old girl

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re learning new details about the shooting of a 13-year-old girl at the Walmart on the 2000 block of Whiskey Road — and the man who’s accused of doing it.

According to dispatchers, the shooting occurred at 7:34 p.m. Wednesday. The girl was shot in the arm and in the stomach area, according to an incident report from the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

While responding to the scene, 32-year-old Stephen Christopher Foreman, the suspect, called and told officers he was at the nearby KFC. Two officers rerouted to the location and found Foreman. He was taken into custody and transported to the Aiken County Detention Center.

Upon arrival, officers found the young victim semi-conscious, pale and showing symptoms of shock. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

According to the Aiken Department of Public Safety, Foreman is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.

Foreman admitted to putting the gun on a shelf in Walmart, according to the incident report. Deputies found the semi-automatic Colt 1911 pistol in the cards section on the bottom shelf. According to the report, a .45-caliber shell casing was located.

Officials say there is no known relationship between the victim and the suspect, and no motive is known.

We spoke with a witness who chased the suspect out of the store before helping aid the victim.

The Aiken Department of Public Safety and the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office both responded to the scene.

