Georgia gets $2.1M grant to boost state’s Medical Reserve Corps

Medical Reserve Corps volunteers help at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic.(KWQC)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The federal government on Thursday announced a grant of $2.1 million in American Rescue Plan funds for Georgia to strengthen the Medical Reserve Corps network.

The Georgia Medical Reserve Corps will use the money to upgrade, advance and recruit new members and sustain existing volunteers.

This will be accomplished through training and an expanded mentorship program.

The competitive grant was one of 33 awarded by the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response.

The MRC is a national network of 300,000 volunteers organized into about 750 community-based groups, including one at Augusta University.

