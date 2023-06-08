Submit Photos/Videos
Exchange Club of Augusta donates $5K to local nonprofit

Each year, the Exchange Club of Augusta donates the proceeds from the Georgia Carolina State...
Each year, the Exchange Club of Augusta donates the proceeds from the Georgia Carolina State Fair and the Augusta Charity back to our community.(wrdw)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Each year, the Exchange Club of Augusta donates the proceeds from the Georgia Carolina State Fair and the Augusta Charity back to our community.

On Thursday, a donation of $5,000 went to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Greg Wilson, Metro Director for the Greater Augusta Fellowship of Christian Athletes, says donations like these are crucial to the nonprofit.

Any time you’re talking about a nonprofit, you’re talking about someone who exists on donations like these. So, it means a lot to us to have community support, and that’s what we got here today,” said Wilson.

In total, the Exchange Club of Augusta says it donated $200,000 to the Augusta community over the past year.

