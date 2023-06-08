Deputies need your help finding Augusta 15-year-old’s killer

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help with information about the fatal shooting of a teenager at a water-gun party.

Zaire Person, 15, was shot on April 6 at McDuffie Woods Community Center, 3431 Old McDuffie Road . It happened while a large “splat party” was taking place.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance from the community in regard to any information in relation to this case.

“Please keep in mind, this was a senseless crime committed on a juvenile and the suspect(s) need to be held accountable,” the agency said in a statement.

Anyone with information is urged to call Investigator Sean Morrow or any violent crimes investigator at 706- 821-1020 or 706-821-1080. You can remain anonymous.

Soon after the shooting, the teenager’s grandmother, Tanya Borders, told News 12 he was an honor roll student and was on the junior varsity and varsity football team at Butler High School.

His former coach and mentor, Michael Myles, called him “a kid with a big heart. Heart of a lion.”

We are leaning more about the 15-year-old shot and killed on Old McDuffie Road on Thursday. (WRDW)

The shootings was part of an outbreak of violence that’s claimed more than 90 lives in a little over a year across the CSRA .

The outbreak has affected communities large and small on both sides of the Savannah River, although as the largest community, Augusta has been hit hard.

Many of the victims and suspects have been young men, and authorities have blamed much of the problem on gangs.

