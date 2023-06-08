Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A cold front is moving through the CSRA this morning bringing the potential for rain across the region through Thursday night and another round of below average temperatures that will last through Sunday.

Any time of day will be fair game for showers on Thursday with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and cooler than average high temperatures in the lower to middle 80s. However, rain will be pretty isolated to widely scattered in nature, so just monitor the radar on your First Alert Weather app if you have outdoor plans. Winds will be from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Skies clear by Friday with below average highs continuing in the middle 80s. Saturday looks absolutely perfect for your weekend plans. After an unseasonably cool start in the middle 50s Saturday morning, abundant sunshine will warm highs into the upper 80s.

Sunday the pattern begins to shift again with partly sunny skies and higher humidity levels. There may be a few thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening as a more seasonably humid air mass returns ahead of our next cold front.

More widespread rain is expected across our area Monday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Drier weather returns behind the front Tuesday and Wednesday with seasonal to slightly above average highs in the lower 90s. Keep it here for the latest updates!

