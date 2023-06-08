Submit Photos/Videos
Columbia County launches new Bombasin Land Trial campaign

By Will Volk
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Did you know there are eight land trails scattered across Columbia County?

Most don’t. That’s why the visitor’s center has launched a new campaign called the Bombasin Land Trial.

The idea came after the success of the Serene 18 Paddle Trail.

Ever since Columbia County created its Serene 18 Paddle Trail, Katie Wright, co-owner of Savannah Rapids Kayak Rental, has noticed more people renting kayaks.

“It gives people kind of the idea, something to work toward, something to complete over the summer,” said Wright.

The Columbia County Visitor’s Center launched the program three years ago to encourage people to explore five local waterways.

Executive Director Shelly Blackburn says thousands of people, including many from out of the area, took the challenge.

Blackburn said: “As soon as we launched Serene 18, we had several people from the community reach out and say ‘Hey, why don’t you do this with our land trails?’”

Now, that’s what they’ve done.

The Bombasin Land Trail introduces you to eight existing land trails across Columbia County.

The field guide is filled with information about each one.

“We’ve long been known for our natural resources, and this is just one more piece of that that we’ll hope will attract more people to our community,” said Blackburn.

Wright’s business also rents bikes, and she hopes this program will help give the business another boost.

“We have so many trails in the county, just like we have so many waterways in the county, and hopefully it will get people on their bikes more,” said Wright.

You can pick up a field guide for free at the Columbia County Visitor’s Center where you can walk, run, or bike and check off each location from the list.

