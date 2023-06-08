Burn Foundation of America gets $59K from Jersey Mike’s

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burn Foundation of America is the recipient of Jersey Mike’s 2023 “Annual Day of Giving” fundraiser.

Representatives from the local Jersey Mike’s stores planned on Thursday afternoon to present a check in excess of $59,000 for the funds that were raised.

Held at Jersey Mike’s locations nationwide, this fundraiser supports hundreds of charities across the country, with 100% of a day’s sales going to those organizations.

The program has raised more than $88 million since 2011. This year, the “Day of Giving” was held on March 29.

Each local franchise selects an organization to support, and the CSRA stores chose Burn Foundation of America.

Burn Foundation of America is exceedingly grateful and honored to be the recipient of this donation and appreciative of all who contributed toward it, according to Jersey Mikes.

