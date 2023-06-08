‘Bittersweet’: South Aiken High seniors receive diplomas

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The graduations keep coming as Aiken County grads lined up to get their diplomas.

It was a packed house inside the University Of South Carolina Aiken Convocation Center.

On Thursday, seniors from South Aiken High School walked across the stage to get their diplomas.

After the ceremony, we asked a few how it feels now that high school is over.

“It’s a bittersweet moment for me. I will miss everyone,” said Xuan Mai, a graduating senior.

Chris Atkinson, another graduate, said: “I have mixed emotions about it because it’s a big change but it’s also a big relief.”

The Aiken Scholars ceremony started at 5 p.m.

Midland Valley seniors will walk across the stage at 8 p.m. and will also be at the USC Aiken Convocation Center.

Something to keep in mind: Trolley Line Road to Gregg Highway will be impacted by the traffic.

