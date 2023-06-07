Unknown injuries after late-night shooting at Aiken hotel

AIKEN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Department of Public Safety has confirmed that there was a shooting at an Aiken hotel, late Tuesday night, according to authorities.

Officials say at 11:30 p.m. they responded to a shooting at the Sleep Inn located at 1002 Monterey Drive.

At this time there are unknown injuries according to authorities.

This is the second shooting this week in Aiken. The first incident was at a McDonald’s on Midnight Pass.

The violence continues

There has been a recent outbreak of shootings across the CSRA:

The shootings are all part of an outbreak of violence that’s claimed more than 90 lives in a little over a year across the CSRA .

