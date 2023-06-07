Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Unknown injuries after late-night shooting at Aiken hotel

ADPS
ADPS(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:31 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Department of Public Safety has confirmed that there was a shooting at an Aiken hotel, late Tuesday night, according to authorities.

Officials say at 11:30 p.m. they responded to a shooting at the Sleep Inn located at 1002 Monterey Drive.

At this time there are unknown injuries according to authorities.

MORE | Suspect brought to Richmond County in 13-year-old boy’s murder

This is the second shooting this week in Aiken. The first incident was at a McDonald’s on Midnight Pass.

The violence continues

There has been a recent outbreak of shootings across the CSRA:

The shootings are all part of an outbreak of violence that’s claimed more than 90 lives in a little over a year across the CSRA.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Mike Pence, Former Vice President
Pence to launch presidential campaign against Trump in Iowa
Commission approves $25K pay hike for Augusta’s fire chief
Columbia County ponders future for ambulance provider
Columbia, Richmond county crews battle power outages after storm