Unknown injuries after late-night shooting at Aiken hotel
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:31 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
AIKEN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Department of Public Safety has confirmed that there was a shooting at an Aiken hotel, late Tuesday night, according to authorities.
Officials say at 11:30 p.m. they responded to a shooting at the Sleep Inn located at 1002 Monterey Drive.
At this time there are unknown injuries according to authorities.
This is the second shooting this week in Aiken. The first incident was at a McDonald’s on Midnight Pass.
The violence continues
There has been a recent outbreak of shootings across the CSRA:
- Last week, on May 29, a shooting in Aiken has claimed the life of a Graniteville 19-year-old, on Redd Street near Tennessee Avenue.
- A man was shot to death Saturday night in the 400 block of Second Street in Thomson.
- A shooting Saturday afternoon left one man injured in the 1700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Augusta.
- A 43-year-old man was shot dead early Friday in the 1100 block of Wren Lane just outside Louisville.
- A 15-year-old boy was killed Thursday in a shooting at Windsor Spring Road and Rosier Road outside a convenience store that’s seen more than one deadly shooting in recent years.
- Late Thursday, a man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound and a woman was injured in a shooting on Henry Street in Augusta.
- A North Augusta 18-year-old is facing a charge of attempted murder after shooting his dad Wednesday night.
The shootings are all part of an outbreak of violence that’s claimed more than 90 lives in a little over a year across the CSRA.
