Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Pence to launch presidential campaign against Trump in Iowa

Mike Pence, Former Vice President
Mike Pence, Former Vice President(Edwin L. Wriston / National Guard / MGN)
By The Associated Press, Jill Colvin and Thomas Beaumont
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:55 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Mike Pence is staking his presidential hopes on Iowa as he launches a campaign for the Republican nomination for president in Des Moines on Wednesday that will make him the first vice president in modern history to take on his former running mate.

Pence’s campaign will also test the party’s appetite for a socially conservative, mild-mannered and deeply religious candidate who has denounced the populist tide that has swept through his party under former President Donald Trump.

MORE | ‘Now’s the time to do it’: McMaster renews call for bond reform

And it will show whether Pence still has a political future after Jan. 6, 2021, with a large portion of GOP voters still believing Trump’s lies that the 2020 election was stolen and that Pence had the power to reject the results.

Pence and his advisers see Iowa — the state that will cast the first votes of the GOP nominating calendar — as key to his potential pathway to the nomination. Its caucus-goers include a large portion of evangelical Christian voters, whom they see as a natural constituency for Pence. They also think Pence, who represented Indiana in Congress and as governor, is a good personality fit with the Midwestern state.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff's Office, Ga.
Man in wheelchair killed by vehicle in Augusta
Gregory Thornton
Suspect brought to Richmond County in 13-year-old boy’s murder
Stephanie Brown
Woman arrested over gunfire outside Aiken County McDonald’s
The new Whataburger in Kennesaw, Ga., drew quite a crowd on opening day.
Whataburger growth continues in Georgia, South Carolina
Demondre Mahoney
Richmond County deputy arrested in jail contraband case

Latest News

Pope Francis arrives for his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican,...
Pope Francis to undergo intestinal surgery under general anesthesia
Fight breaks out over LGBTQ+ studies outside Calif. school board meeting
ADPS
Unknown injuries after late-night shooting at Aiken hotel
More than 80 students in the Alamance-Burlington School System were involved in a May 25 senior...
More than 80 seniors won’t walk at graduation over prank involving cement in toilets