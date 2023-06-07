One-Tank Trip: Take a slide down nature’s waterpark

CASHIERS, N.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One Tank Trip is back, and this time we headed out to Cashiers, North Carolina.

There is a hidden gem tucked away on the Chattooga River. It’s a perfect way to cool off from the summer heat.

Tucked away off the side of the road is a staircase leading you down to nature’s waterpark.

“When I went down, I was screaming and smiling the whole way down. So it might be scary at first, but it was totally worth it,” said 9-year-old Ellie.

Ellie never gets tired of sliding down this rock. Her mom Lindsay Turner has already brought her here three times this summer.

“My parents bought a house here about a year ago. We heard from some locals, we had to check it out, and it’s absolutely amazing,” she said.

The Chattooga River flows down this smooth ten-foot rock face into a shallow pool of water, creating a natural water slide enjoyed by all ages.

“This is great for kids to do themselves and go up and down multiple times,” she said.

Ellie said: “Good for a first experience.”

Before you try it, they say it’s important to know the rock is slippery, so watch your step.

With that in mind, we gave it a try and found out mountain water is not warm. Ellie let us try it with her tube, and we still got soaked.

The most important rule; don’t embarrass yourself,” she said.

Turner said: “And have fun.”

For so many people, fun is what this place is all about. Cashiers Sliding Rock is a little over three hours from Augusta. It’s free to go.

