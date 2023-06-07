How you can weigh in on city of Augusta’s next budget
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The city of Augusta has started planning its Fiscal Year 2024 budget, and public input is being sought.
Here’s a link to the city’s online budget survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ResilientAugustaBudget.
