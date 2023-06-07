Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

How you can weigh in on city of Augusta’s next budget

Money generic
Money generic(MGN ONLY)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The city of Augusta has started planning its Fiscal Year 2024 budget, and public input is being sought.

Here’s a link to the city’s online budget survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ResilientAugustaBudget.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff's Office, Ga.
Man in wheelchair killed by vehicle in Augusta
Gregory Thornton
Suspect brought to Richmond County in 13-year-old boy’s murder
Stephanie Brown
Woman arrested over gunfire outside Aiken County McDonald’s
The old Aiken Mall is about to get a facelift.
Aiken Mall to receive more shopping and residential spaces
There is a big project in the works that could start the transformation of downtown Evans.
Downtown Evans set to expand even more with new hotel

Latest News

The Streambar Pro has ROKU built in so Dad doesn’t need a streaming stick or other gadget to...
What the Tech: Upgrade the home theater for Father’s Day
2nd suspect arrested in abuse case of 4-month-old
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland on the practice range during a practice round of the 2021 PGA...
How players are reacting to surprise PGA Tour-Saudi merger
How Rory McIlroy is reacting to surprise PGA Tour deal