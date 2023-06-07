Submit Photos/Videos
Fawn season comes with warning for public

“If you see a fawn in your yard, it usually doesn’t need your help,” said Marjan Ghadrdan, Director of Animal Care at AWARE Wildlife Center.
Here at AWARE Wildlife Center in Lithonia, you never know what is going to come through the door.
By Sawyer Buccy
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
LITHONIA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - At AWARE Wildlife Center in Lithonia, you never know what is going to come through the door. There may be an animal in need of rehabilitation that later gets released back into the wild.

It could be an animal so injured, it can’t be returned to the wild, so they become part of the staff, helping to educate the community.

It is the baby season right now. The center is caring for four fawns.

“We don’t want to find them and start hugging them and bottle-feeding them. It is not the best thing for the deer,” said Marjan Ghadrdan, Director of Animal Care at AWARE Wildlife Center.

AWARE Wildlife Center says more than 90 percent of calls from people concerned about an abandoned fawn, actually don’t need to worry at all; the babies are usually safe.

“It is very common to see baby deer in your backyard. If you have tall grass or lots of ivies, they will hide their babies there all day to keep them safe from predators,” Marjan said .

A fawn left alone doesn’t always mean they have been abandoned.

“Unless they are up and running around, screaming and crying or covered in parasites or very skinny or hurt, they don’t need our help, they are waiting for mom to come back and get them,” Marjan said .

Make sure you call a wildlife rehabilitation center like AWARE, before touching an animal. You don’t want to disturb nature and intervene if you don’t have to.

“If you find a baby deer, if it doesn’t need help, leave it be,” Marjan said.

