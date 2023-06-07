Submit Photos/Videos
Downtown Aiken business celebrates Father’s Day by giving back

The business will donate $5 to Children’s Place for every name written on the sidewalk.
By Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Lionel Smith Ltd. is using Father’s Day to highlight fathers in the community while supporting Children’s Place Inc. of Aiken.

During the Chalk It Up for Dad campaign, people can write their dad’s name on the sidewalk outside of the business and trace their handprints to honor their relationship with their dad.

“My dad, Lionel Smith, founded the store and has always been a very generous man, so it makes sense to celebrate Father’s Day while giving back to the community,” store owner Van Smith said. “We look forward every year to seeing the names of the fathers and hearing stories from the folks who stop by.”

The business will donate $5 to Children’s Place for every name written on the sidewalk.

The campaign is through June 17, and chalk will be available Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Children’s Place will be at the store from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 7 and 14 with treats for people who participate.

Organizers say the mission of Children’s Place is to “protect, heal and strengthen children and families from the impact of trauma in their lives through education, treatment, and prevention services.”

For more information on Children’s Place, click HERE.

