Donald Trump invites Greenville Co. children’s choir to perform at rally

South Carolina elected leaders react to what happened to a children's choir during a performance of the national anthem at the Capitol.
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Former President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he inviting the Rushingbrook Children’s Choir to sing at his upcoming rally after their performance of the national anthem at the U.S. Capitol was cut short by Capitol Police.

Trump announced the invitation in a video he shared on social media Tuesday.

Exact details of Trump’s upcoming rally in South Carolina haven’t been released. However, he said in the video that details will be announced “soon.”

Leaders from around the country have been showing their support for the choir since the video of their performance being cut short caught national attention this week.

The choir was invited to perform the national anthem live on FOX Carolina on Monday, June 5.

