Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Seasonably hot with afternoon storms Wednesday. Showers and cooler temperatures return Thursday.
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Tuesday’s high temperature in Augusta of 92 degrees was the warmest since May 9 and marked only the third time temperatures have reached 90 degrees so far in 2023. The heat continues Wednesday, then a cold front will bring showers Thursday and another shot of unseasonably mild air Thursday through the first half of the weekend.

Wednesday will pick up where yesterday left off with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and a few afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Highs will be in the lower to middle 90s with winds from the west at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of storms is 30 percent. You may notice some haze today as well with wildfire smoke from Canadian wildfires following the jet stream down to our neck of the woods.

Thursday will be a cloudy day with scattered showers, especially in the morning through midday. Temperatures will be on the cool side for June with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds will be from the north at 4 to 8 mph.

Rain chances will be highest on Thursday, as a front slowly crosses the area. Dry and cooler than average weather returns behind the front Friday and Saturday.

A seasonably warm pattern takes over Sunday through Tuesday of next week with afternoon highs returning to normal in the lower 90s. Another cold front approaches the area Sunday into Monday, so we will need to watch that for the possibility of storms, but it looks like this one will probably stall and keep our temperatures near average through the middle of next week with highs near 90 and lows in the middle to upper 60s. Keep it here for the latest updates!

