Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

Cooler with scattered showers Thursday. Mainly dry and staying mild for the weekend.
By Chris Still
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Wednesday’s high temperature in Augusta of 91 degrees was 1 degree warmer than average for this date; however, the low of 62 was 4 degrees below the average of 66 putting us about 2 degrees below average for the day and extending the streak of consecutive cooler than average days to 21 days.

A cool front moves into the CSRA by Thursday morning bringing scattered showers to the area through Thursday night and another round of below average temperatures that will last through Sunday.

Ahead of that front, we can expect scattered thunderstorms Wednesday night with overnight lows on the muggy side in the middle to upper 60s. Winds will be from the southeast at 2 to 6 mph.

Any time of day will be fair game for showers on Thursday with mostly cloudy skies and much cooler than average high temperatures in the lower to middle 80s. However, rain will be pretty scattered in nature, so just monitor the radar on your First Alert Weather app if you have outdoor plans. Winds will be from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Skies clear by Friday with cooler than average highs in the middle 80s.

Saturday looks absolutely perfect for your weekend plans. After an unseasonably cool start in the middle 50s Saturday morning, abundant sunshine will warm highs into the upper 80s.

Sunday looks good too for the most part with partly sunny skies, but humidity will be a bit higher, and there may be a few thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening, as a more seasonably humid air mass returns.

Another storm system moves in Monday and could bring significant, more widespread, rain to the area Monday, then dry weather returns Tuesday and Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

