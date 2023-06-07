DA investigates fatal crash involving Richmond County deputy

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta’s district attorney is now investigating a deadly crash involving a Richmond County deputy.

Crash reports show he was driving a Richmond County Sheriff’s Office vehicle during the crash.

The Georgia State Patrol crash report shows one of the drivers in the crash was Deputy Ty Dailey.

Jay Fager, 75, was killed in the crash on March 26.

Crash reports say Fager stopped at the intersection of Cohen Road and Highway 25 and failed to yield at a stop sign.

The report says Fager hit Dailey’s car, sending both cars dozens of feet away from the crash site.

Dailey and a passenger in Fager’s car were also taken to the hospital with injuries.

