Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

DA investigates fatal crash involving Richmond County deputy

Georgia State Patrol
Georgia State Patrol(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta’s district attorney is now investigating a deadly crash involving a Richmond County deputy.

Crash reports show he was driving a Richmond County Sheriff’s Office vehicle during the crash.

MORE | Deputies blame wheelchair rider for Augusta crash that killed him

The Georgia State Patrol crash report shows one of the drivers in the crash was Deputy Ty Dailey.

Jay Fager, 75, was killed in the crash on March 26.

Crash reports say Fager stopped at the intersection of Cohen Road and Highway 25 and failed to yield at a stop sign.

The report says Fager hit Dailey’s car, sending both cars dozens of feet away from the crash site.

Dailey and a passenger in Fager’s car were also taken to the hospital with injuries.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff's Office, Ga.
Man in wheelchair killed by vehicle in Augusta
Gregory Thornton
Suspect brought to Richmond County in 13-year-old boy’s murder
Richmond County Sheriff's Office, Ga.
Deputies blame wheelchair rider for Augusta crash that killed him
The old Aiken Mall is about to get a facelift.
Aiken Mall to receive more shopping and residential spaces
Stephanie Brown
Woman arrested over gunfire outside Aiken County McDonald’s

Latest News

Augusta cyberattack
Augusta cyberattack Day 17: Expert tells us what city can’t
The business will donate $5 to Children’s Place for every name written on the sidewalk.
Downtown Aiken business celebrates Father’s Day by giving back
Allen Michael Johnson
North Augusta false-arrest lawsuit becomes a federal case
From left: Danielle Davis, Darrel Timpson
Parents arrested in abuse case of 4-month-old