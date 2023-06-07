Columbia, Richmond county crews battle power outages after storm

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County and Richmond County crews have responded to recent power outages due to a sudden storm.

Columbia County

In Harlem, fallen trees were blocking roadways after the storm came through, but were cleared as of 10:30 p.m. According to Columbia County dispatch, crews have responded to the intersection of South Louisville Street and West Milledgeville Road after the intersection lost power. It was back on as of 11:15 p.m.

According to dispatch, there are no other areas impacted by the storm.

According to Georgia Power’s power outage map, over 350 people are experiencing power outages around the Harlem area.

Richmond County

Hail damage to vehicles is expected, according to Augusta Fire. There was damages to trees and power lines after the storm.

According to Georgia Power’s power outage map, there are over 200 people in Richmond County experiencing power outages due to the storm.

