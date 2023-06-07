Augusta Regional Airport experience power outages

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Regional Airport has experienced a power outage due to a lapse of service by Georgia Power.

According to the airport’s spokeswoman, the airport experienced a outage for approximately 30 minutes.

A backup generator system is currently operating the airport until Georgia Power resumes full service. The estimated time of power is 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the spokeswoman.

All flights are on schedule and Augusta Regional Airport is operational.

