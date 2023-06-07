Augusta cyberattack Day 17: Expert tells us what city can’t

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re in the third week after a cyberattack brought many city of Augusta computer systems to a crawl.

City officials say no ransom amount has been communicated to them – even though the BlackByte hacker group posted an online demand of up to $400,000. The hackers also posted a lot of data they say is proof that they broke in.

But even if city officials aren’t talking about it, a computer security expert is – giving us perhaps the best explanation so far of what’s happened to the city and what issues lie ahead.

According to John Shier with Sophos, it could be a problem the city combs through for months.

While he can’t verify if the documents BlackByte has released are official property of the city of Augusta, he can say the personal information the hackers have, including email addresses and Social Security numbers, is sensitive.

Moving forward, he describes the process the city of Augusta is taking to weed out the “unauthorized access” Augusta is facing, regardless of whether it’s from BlackByte or another intruder.

Regardless, the city could end up paying millions, like Atlanta previously has, to completely overcome this issue.

