Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Augusta cyberattack Day 17: Expert tells us what city can’t

John Shier, field chief technology officer for Sophos gives us more insight on Augusta's cyberattack than just about anyone else has.
By Craig Allison
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re in the third week after a cyberattack brought many city of Augusta computer systems to a crawl.

City officials say no ransom amount has been communicated to them – even though the BlackByte hacker group posted an online demand of up to $400,000. The hackers also posted a lot of data they say is proof that they broke in.

But even if city officials aren’t talking about it, a computer security expert is – giving us perhaps the best explanation so far of what’s happened to the city and what issues lie ahead.

Watch our full interview with him above.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

According to John Shier with Sophos, it could be a problem the city combs through for months.

While he can’t verify if the documents BlackByte has released are official property of the city of Augusta, he can say the personal information the hackers have, including email addresses and Social Security numbers, is sensitive.

Moving forward, he describes the process the city of Augusta is taking to weed out the “unauthorized access” Augusta is facing, regardless of whether it’s from BlackByte or another intruder.

Regardless, the city could end up paying millions, like Atlanta previously has, to completely overcome this issue.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff's Office, Ga.
Man in wheelchair killed by vehicle in Augusta
Gregory Thornton
Suspect brought to Richmond County in 13-year-old boy’s murder
Richmond County Sheriff's Office, Ga.
Deputies blame wheelchair rider for Augusta crash that killed him
The old Aiken Mall is about to get a facelift.
Aiken Mall to receive more shopping and residential spaces
Stephanie Brown
Woman arrested over gunfire outside Aiken County McDonald’s

Latest News

The business will donate $5 to Children’s Place for every name written on the sidewalk.
Downtown Aiken business celebrates Father’s Day by giving back
Allen Michael Johnson
North Augusta false-arrest lawsuit becomes a federal case
From left: Danielle Davis, Darrel Timpson
Parents arrested in abuse case of 4-month-old
Computer security expert explains Augusta's problems after cyberattack