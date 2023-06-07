Atlanta Jurassic World exhibit reopens after vandalism incident

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A dinosaur exhibition linked to the Jurassic Park movie franchise is reopening its Atlanta location after police say people broke in and caused more than $250,000 in damage.

Jurassic World: The Exhibition at Pullman Yards in southeast Atlanta had to briefly close due to the vandalism incident that took place on May 28, shortly after the public opening. The news left many fans disappointed.

Police said when they arrived that day, the general manager from the exhibit turned over surveillance video showing four people on the property who investigators now believe burglarized and vandalized the exhibit.

According to the incident report, the security footage captured a man damaging the exhibit by “ripping the skin covering” off one of the dinosaurs, damaging the exhibit, and stealing custom-made shirts worth $6,000 each.

Police said a security guard saw a trespasser on the property and he was later identified as Acauan Carvalho Van Deusen. He was taken to DeKalb County Jail.

Staff told Atlanta News First that they have fully restored the exhibition and will welcome visitors back to Isla Nublar (Atlanta) on Wednesday, June 7.

Neon Global, the group that runs the exhibit, said they sent customers an email with instructions on how to rebook.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.