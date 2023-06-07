2nd suspect arrested in abuse case of 4-month-old

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A woman has been arrested on suspicion of child abuse after a 4-month-old was admitted to an Atlanta hospital with several injuries, according to authorities.

Danielle Davis, 24, was arrested Tuesday and charged with abuse/inflicting great bodily injury to a child, according to the North Augusta Department of Public Safety. She remained in Aiken County jail with a bond set at $50,000, according to jail records.

This is the second arrest in this case. On May 15, we reported Darrell Timpson was arrested in connection.

From left: Danielle Davis, Darrel Timpson (WRDW)

According to officers, Timpson was arrested on May 12 and charged with abuse/inflicting great bodily injury to a child. He remained in Aiken County jail with a bond set at $60,000.

North Augusta Department of Public Safety officers wrote in an April 19 report that they were notified by a social worker from an Atlanta hospital that the child had been transferred from an Augusta hospital for seizures and twitching.

The child had suffered:

Three rib fractures – two new and one healing.

A subdural hematoma (a type of blood clot causing pressure on the brain).

Torn bridging veins.

Bleeding on the brain.

The report states the suspects denied any trauma, falls, or injuries but said the child seemed more tired. We’ve reached out to officials to learn more about their relationship with the child.

