1 person injured in shooting at Walmart in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is injured after a shooting at the Walmart on the 2000 block of Whiskey Road.

The shooting occurred just before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to dispatch.

Aiken Department of Public Safety and Aiken County Sheriff’s Office have both responded to the scene.

Details are limited at this time.

