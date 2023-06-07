Submit Photos/Videos
1 person injured in shooting at Walmart in Aiken

One person is injured after a shooting at the Walmart on the 2000 block of Whiskey Road.
One person is injured after a shooting at the Walmart on the 2000 block of Whiskey Road.(wrdw)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 7:57 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is injured after a shooting at the Walmart on the 2000 block of Whiskey Road.

The shooting occurred just before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to dispatch.

Aiken Department of Public Safety and Aiken County Sheriff’s Office have both responded to the scene.

Details are limited at this time.

Check WRDW.com for updates.

