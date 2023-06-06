Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

“We needed this 50 years ago:” Iowa Vietnam vets get hero’s welcome in Washington

For career Veteran Gerald Craig, Tuesday’s hero’s welcome was much different from the one he and his fellow marines received when they returned from Vietnam.
By Molly Martinez
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - For career Veteran Gerald Craig, Tuesday’s hero’s welcome was much different from the one he and his fellow marines received when they returned from Vietnam.

“There was nobody there that, like, just to greet us, there was the opposite,” said Craig. “We were spit on. We were hollered at and condemned for something we had nothing to do with or prevent or help”

Craig is one of dozens of veterans on Tuesday’s flight - here to be honored for answering the call of duty.

“It’s good that they finally started recognizing Vietnam veterans and realize that we did what the government told us to do,” said Craig.

Fellow Vietnam Vet Michael Kriegel, says he was overwhelmed by the show of support.

“We needed it 50 years ago,” said Kriegel.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new Whataburger in Kennesaw, Ga., drew quite a crowd on opening day.
Whataburger growth continues in Georgia, South Carolina
Stephanie Brown
Woman arrested over gunfire outside Aiken County McDonald’s
Demondre Mahoney
Richmond County deputy arrested in jail contraband case
Matt Rife
Popular comedian Matt Rife to perform in Columbia County
Torrence Terrain Holmes
Deputies seek Augusta man who’s been missing since April

Latest News

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, center, poses for a selfie after a town hall style...
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie files paperwork launching 2024 Republican presidential bid
President Joe Biden listens to a reporter's question as he speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the...
White House website highlights infrastructure, manufacturing investments as Biden pushes policy wins
In this image taken from video released by the Ukrainian Presidential Office, water runs...
Collapse of major dam in southern Ukraine triggers emergency as Moscow and Kyiv trade blame
Historic Sno-Cap drive-in, North Augusta, S.C.
North Augusta’s historic SnoCap gets $40K preservation grant
Protestors gather in the atrium of Atlanta City Hall to protest the proposed police training...
Atlanta project decried as ‘Cop City’ gets funding approval from City Council