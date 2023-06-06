Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Traffic engineers work toward a solution for Olive Road bridge

Olive Road Bridge
Olive Road Bridge(wrdw)
By William Rioux
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With dozens of signs and warnings, the infamous Olive Road bridge seems to be a dangerous lure for drivers.

Despite countless inspections from CSX and the city, no one wants to raise the overpass due to costs.

When you hear Olive Road, you probably think of the bridge falling victim to another box truck. Some of the drivers and the families that live nearby have ideas on how to fix this headache, but the city says it’s not that easy.

It’s happened too many times to count.

PREVIOUS ACCIDENTS AT OLIVE ROAD BRIDGE:

“We’re really a little disappointed at this point,” said John Ussery, Assistant Director of Traffic Engineering.

Some would even say it happens “olive” the time.

“We just kind of keep going through this same routine at this point,” said Ussery.

Ussery says at this point there’s not much more they can do.

So, this olive road bridge will continue to be “a headache.”

MORE | Columbia County ponders future for ambulance provider

Social media is suggesting hanging something above the road, right before the bridge so if drivers hit that they’ll know their vehicles are too tall to fit.

“I’m very much against hanging something in the road because as soon as I do that’s too low it becomes Augusta’s responsibility and if somebody strikes that pipe or whatever we hang in the road it becomes our liability and our problem,” said Ussery.

What about closing the road off?

“If we closed it, there would only be one way in and one way out if we did close it,” said Ussery.

Emergency vehicles would take more time to get to where they need to go.

MORE | City of Augusta to create new downtown link for businesses

“At this point, there’s not a whole lot more that we can do,” he said.

That’s because the railroad company controls the bridge and the road under it.

“The local government and Augusta have very little say in what they do and what they can and can’t do. even the state government has little say in what they can and can’t do. They’re sort of off by themselves regulated by the highest level of government,” said Ussery.

Augusta Traffic Engineering says they’re working with CSX on a solution and have had talks about what to do, but no plans have been made.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new Whataburger in Kennesaw, Ga., drew quite a crowd on opening day.
Whataburger growth continues in Georgia, South Carolina
Stephanie Brown
Woman arrested over gunfire outside Aiken County McDonald’s
Richmond County Sheriff's Office, Ga.
Man in wheelchair killed by vehicle in Augusta
Demondre Mahoney
Richmond County deputy arrested in jail contraband case
Matt Rife
Popular comedian Matt Rife to perform in Columbia County

Latest News

The goal of the new buses is to combat the expanded access but potentially help to create more...
Augusta Transit ready to roll out a pair of brand-new buses
Mail delivery vehicles
Robber threatens mail carrier with a knife in Augusta
Historic Sno-Cap drive-in, North Augusta, S.C.
North Augusta’s historic SnoCap gets $40K preservation grant
Antonio Burden sworn in as new Augusta Fire Chief
Commission approves $25K pay hike for Augusta’s fire chief